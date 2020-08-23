40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chad Wolf says DHS has no authority to send agents to polling stations

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that — despite President Trump's claims to the contrary — his department has no authority to send law enforcement agents to polling stations on Election Day.

Why it matters: Trump told Fox News Friday there would be "sheriffs, and we're going to have law enforcement, and we're going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we're going to have everybody, and attorney generals" at polling locations. Experts and secretaries of state have said sending federal law enforcement or any other attempts to intimidate voters would be unlawful.

What he's saying: When asked whether the president has spoken to him about sending officials to polling stations, Wolf replied, "No, absolutely he has not."

  • "That's not what we do at the Department of Homeland Security. ... We have expressed authorities given to us by Congress and this is not one of them," he continued.
  • "This is not a mission for the Department of Homeland Security. ... We don't have any authority to do that at the department."

The big picture: Wolf said that he has not seen any intelligence indicating that foreign powers like Russia, China and Iran are attempting to attack election infrastructure or forge mail-in ballots.

Orion Rummler
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Carter Center weighs launching transparency campaign for U.S. elections

Jimmy Carter speaks to a Baptist congregation in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

David Caroll, leader of the Carter Center's project to promote democracy in international elections, told the U.K.'s Independent on Friday that the center is weighing "direct engagement" on "U.S. election issues" for the first time.

Why it matters: Six states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday, alleging recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service were "unlawful" and designed to impede efforts to conduct "free and fair elections."

Fadel Allassan
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says "of course" she would accept election results if Trump wins

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course" Democrats would accept the results of the 2020 election if President Trump defeats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses — especially with the rise of mail-in voting, which he has baselessly claimed will lead to a "rigged" election. His rhetoric has prompted concerns that there will not be a peaceful transition of power.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows defends Trump's "deep state" attacks on FDA

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he applauds President Trump's accusation that the "deep state, or whoever" at the FDA is making it harder for drug companies to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines in order to hurt him politically.

Why it matters: There is no evidence that the agency is purposely working to undermine Trump ahead of the election by slowing progress on life-saving virus treatments.

