Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Trump says Kyle Rittenhouse visited him after trial

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Kyle Rittenhouse visited him at Mar-A-Lago after he was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

What they're saying: "He's a really good young guy … just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it's happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats," Trump said.

  • "[Rittenhouse] should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead if he didn't pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head in one-quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead," the former president added.


Catch up quick: Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

  • He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was found not guilty on all five counts.
  • His defense lawyers argued that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Democrats, activists denounce not guilty verdict in Rittenhouse case



Ivana Saric
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Waukesha parade crash suspect charged with 5 counts of intentional homicide

A makeshift memorial along the route of the parade in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Mustafa Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

Darrell Brooks, the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The incident left 62 people injured as of Tuesday, according to court documents.


Ivana Saric
Nov 22, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Darrell Brooks identified as Waukesha parade crash suspect

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of the crash on Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Law enforcement officials have identified Darrell Brooks, 39, as the alleged driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd gathered at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.

The big picture: Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said Monday that the driver killed five people and injured at least 48 others, adding that officials "are confident he acted alone" and there was no evidence of terrorism.


Axios
Nov 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Parkland shooting victims' families settle lawsuit with DOJ

A makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Photo: Rhona WiseI/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday reached a tentative lawsuit settlement with families of victims of a February 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, court filings show.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead, it emerged that there were several instances of authorities failing to step in both before and during the attack, notably the FBI.

