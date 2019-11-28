How Trump Jr.'s book sales were supported by bulk GOP purchases

At least nine GOP organizations, Republican candidates and advocacy groups are selling Donald Trump Jr.'s first book, "Triggered," boosting his sales and sending him to the top of the New York Times' bestseller list for nonfiction, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: The candidates and groups are recouping their cash through donations, so the story is mostly valuable as an interesting look at how these books make the Times bestseller list.
The state of play: The Times says Trump Jr.'s book would have made it onto the bestsellers' list even without the bulk buys given his presence on the national stage and loyal audience.
- When "Triggered" debuted at No. 1 on the Times list, a dagger icon was placed next to the book to indicate that bulk purchasing helped with the sales.
- Andy Surabian, a spokesperson for Trump Jr., told the Times the bulk buys were irrelevant to the book's success.
- "Triggered" sold over 115,000 copies by Nov. 16, per the Times.
Go deeper: Donald Trump Jr.'s "Triggered" debuts at No. 1 on NYT bestseller list