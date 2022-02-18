U.S. judge rejects Trump's bid to toss out Congress members' Jan. 6 lawsuit

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A federal judge on Friday rejected former President Trump's bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Congress members aiming to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

What they're saying: Trump entered a "tacit agreement" with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other rioters by sending them to the Capitol during certification of the 2020 election, U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote in the ruling.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.