The big picture: The idea of Obama potentially attacking Iran as a political tool was a prime topic for Trump around that time, as illustrated by his tweets:

Oct. 9, 2012: "Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate."

"I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!" Sept. 25, 2013: "Remember what I previously said — Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is."

The state of play: The video has resurfaced after has resurfaced after President Trump — during his re-election year — ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, one of the regime's most powerful figures, in a move that is widely expected to significantly escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Despite his taunts toward Obama, Trump said Soilemani "should have been taken out many years ago" in a tweet on Friday.

