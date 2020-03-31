46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump sees opportunity for infrastructure bill amid coronavirus crisis

Jonathan SwanRashaan Ayesh

President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

As the coronavirus outbreak persists, President Trump tweeted Tuesday about a $2 trillion bill "focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country!"

Why it matters via Axios' Jonathan Swan: Trump has long wanted to pursue massive debt-funded infrastructure. However, he’s faced resistance from congressional Republicans. In a crisis, perhaps, he can overwhelm them.

"With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars..."
— President Trump tweeted

Between the lines: Trump never liked the idea of public-private partnerships, even though that's exactly what he proposed for his first infrastructure plan, according to sources who've discussed the deal with Trump.

  • The president referred to the public-private plan derisively as “Gary’s plan” — a dig at his former economic adviser Gary Cohn.
  • Trump was always more enthralled with spending big and dismissing the debt, especially if he could bully the Fed into making money cheaper.

Worth noting: The problem with Trump's infrastructure plan was not Democrats, who were aligned with Trump. The issue was Republicans — the president faced a roadblock in the Senate. Many elected Republicans oppose raising new taxes to pay for infrastructure or adding new deficit spending to fund it.

The bottom line: Now the coronavirus crisis may have delivered Trump the political conditions to ram an infrastructure plan through.

Go deeper... Scoop: Trump's $2 trillion spending dream

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Trump leaves Senate coronavirus meeting without economic relief plan

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's Tuesday meeting with Senate Republicans on providing economic relief in response to the coronavirus was chaotic and covered a wide range of ideas, leaving many senators unclear on how the government will deal with growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.

Why it matters: Trump and top White House officials left the meeting with no specific policy proposals to implement at time when the economic and public health impacts of virus are worsening by the hour.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

Advisers steer Trump to drop back-to-work deadline

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in the socially distanced White House briefing room. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Believing the worst is yet to come, some top advisers to President Trump are struggling to steer him away from Easter as an arbitrary deadline for much of the nation to reopen.

State of play: The operating assumption among administration officials involved in the coronavirus planning is that the April 12 mark — 16 days away — will not, in fact, turn out to be the starting gun for businesses across America to reopen.

Go deeperArrowMar 27, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: This will allow the federal government to quickly free up billions in federal aid for local municipalities and states to use to combat the illness. Trump is facing mounting pressure from mayors and governors — as well as congressional Democrats — to respond quickly as the virus spreads.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy