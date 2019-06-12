President Trump said he's looking to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to the thousands of Venezuelans who have fled to the U.S. as a result of the violent unrest in their home country, reports AP.

The big picture: A core component of Trump's presidency has been his tough stance on immigration from Latin American countries. However, he is taking a different approach to Venezuelans seeking to migrate to the U.S. — likely because his administration opposes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.