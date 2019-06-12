President Trump said he's looking to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to the thousands of Venezuelans who have fled to the U.S. as a result of the violent unrest in their home country, reports AP.
The big picture: A core component of Trump's presidency has been his tough stance on immigration from Latin American countries. However, he is taking a different approach to Venezuelans seeking to migrate to the U.S. — likely because his administration opposes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
- Trump was one of the first international leaders to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president, rather than Maduro.
- Venezuela is currently suffering from extreme inflation, food and medical shortages.
- 4 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years, and a large number don't have passports, per AP.
Details: TPS allows people from other countries to legally stay in the U.S. if their home nations are ravaged by a natural disaster or war, and they're allowed to stay until things improve.
- The Trump administration is trying to end TPS protections for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Nepal, Honduras and Sudan, reports Vox. The decision is currently being challenged in court.
