Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Trump wants increased protections for Venezuelans fleeing to U.S.

President Donald Trump
Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

President Trump said he's looking to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to the thousands of Venezuelans who have fled to the U.S. as a result of the violent unrest in their home country, reports AP.

The big picture: A core component of Trump's presidency has been his tough stance on immigration from Latin American countries. However, he is taking a different approach to Venezuelans seeking to migrate to the U.S. — likely because his administration opposes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

  • Trump was one of the first international leaders to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president, rather than Maduro.
  • Venezuela is currently suffering from extreme inflation, food and medical shortages.
  • 4 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years, and a large number don't have passports, per AP.

Details: TPS allows people from other countries to legally stay in the U.S. if their home nations are ravaged by a natural disaster or war, and they're allowed to stay until things improve.

  • The Trump administration is trying to end TPS protections for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Nepal, Honduras and Sudan, reports Vox. The decision is currently being challenged in court.

Go deeper: Inside Trump's Venezuela pivot

Donald Trump immigration policy