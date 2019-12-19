Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that House Democrats' impeachment process against President Trump is "far-fetched" and predicted that the president will be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, the AP reports.

The big picture: Putin also echoed a Republican talking point during his annual press conference in Moscow, saying that "the party that lost the [2016 presidential] election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means" via impeachment.

