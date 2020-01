House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a private caucus of Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday that she will likely hold a vote on a resolution that would transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The vote would end Pelosi's pressure campaign against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow additional documents and witnesses in the Senate's impeachment trial — and allow it to officially kick off in the coming days.