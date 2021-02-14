Sign up for our daily briefing

Raskin: "We have no regrets" on impeachment strategy

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin on Feb 13. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats "have no regrets at all" about their approach to former President Trump's second impeachment trial, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on Sunday's "Meet the Press."

Driving the news: Trump was acquitted on Saturday when the Senate failed to reach a two-thirds majority vote necessary to convict. However, seven Republicans joined Democrats to vote "guilty" making the final 57-43 vote the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

  • When asked about the possible merits if House impeachment managers had narrowed their strategy to charge Trump with dereliction of duty, Raskin said: "You know, remember, these Republicans who voted to acquit in the face of this mountain of unrefuted evidence were going to find some reason to do it. So, if we had charged dereliction of duty they would have said, 'That's not an impeachable offense.'"
  • "So, you know what, we have no regrets at all. We left it totally out there on the floor of the U.S. Senate, and every senator knew exactly what happened. And just go back and listen to McConnell’s speech. Everybody was convinced of the case we put forward," Raskin said.
  • "I thought that I successfully demolish them at the trial but, you know, there's no reasoning with people who basically are, you know, acting like members of a religious cult and when they leave office should be selling flowers at Dulles Airport, you know."

Of note: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who voted to acquit Trump, condemned the former president's actions around the Jan. 6 Capitol siege as a "disgraceful dereliction of duty." Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day, no question about it,” McConnell said on the Senate floor on Saturday night.

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell votes to acquit, then condemns Trump for Capitol siege

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

After voting to acquit Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) condemned the former president as "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events" on the day of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Why it matters: The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, with a final vote of 57-43 cementing his acquittal. But in his post-vote speech, McConnell said Trump “didn’t get away with anything yet."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Senate acquits Trump

Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images

The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict former President Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors, with a final vote of 57-43 cementing his acquittal.

Why it matters: Seven Senate Republicans voted ‘guilty,’ the most bipartisan margin in favor of conviction in history.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonAlayna Treene
Feb 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walking through the Capitol on Feb. 12. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow Senate Republicans in an email that he will vote to acquit former President Trump in his impeachment trial over the deadly U.S Capitol riot on Jan. 6, two sources familiar with the email told Axios.

Why it matters: McConnell's acquittal vote will likely shrink the number of Republicans who considered voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, making a conviction on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection" unlikely.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow