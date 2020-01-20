The House's impeachment managers on Monday responded to the White House's legal argument against impeachment, saying "[t]he House denies each and every allegation."

Why it matters: The managers called on the Senate to "conduct a fair trial—fair for President Trump, and fair for the American people" by requiring the president to turn over relevant documents and hearing from witnesses, "as it has done in every impeachment trial in American history." The Senate trial begins

