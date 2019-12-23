The House Judiciary Committee is continuing its effort to enforce a subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn in order to determine "whether to recommend additional articles of impeachment" against President Trump for conduct not covered in the articles approved last week, according to a court filing Monday.

The big picture: The Justice Department argued in its own court filing that the House's impeachment vote means there is no longer urgency to resolve the McGahn case, and that the courts should not intervene in a political fight ahead of a high-stakes Senate trial.