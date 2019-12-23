Stories

Schumer argues for White House document production before Trump impeachment trial

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to all senators on Monday arguing that the White House produce documents linked to an alleged effort to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate President Trump's political rivals ahead of the Senate's impeachment trial.

The big picture: A batch of newly released emails showed that the Office of Management and Budget ordered the Pentagon to withhold military aid to Ukraine 91 minutes after President Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What he's saying:

  • "There simply is no good reason why evidence that is directly relevant to the conduct at issue in the Articles of Impeachment should be withheld from the Senate and the American people."
  • "To oppose the admission of this evidence would be to turn a willfully blind eye to the facts, and would clearly be at odds with the obligation of Senators to 'do impartial justice' according to the oath we will all take in the impeachment trial."

Read the letter:

