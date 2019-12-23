Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to all senators on Monday arguing that the White House produce documents linked to an alleged effort to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate President Trump's political rivals ahead of the Senate's impeachment trial.

The big picture: A batch of newly released emails showed that the Office of Management and Budget ordered the Pentagon to withhold military aid to Ukraine 91 minutes after President Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.