House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was confronted by fellow senior Democrats about beginning an impeachment inquiry into President Trump during a tense closed-door meeting Monday night, multiple news outlets report.

Why it matters: The meeting marks the first time Pelosi’s leadership team has challenged her to change her long-held opposition to impeaching Trump, In March, she said such action's "just not worth it." That stance has sat uncomfortably with rank and file Democrats, in particular progressives and party activists who've called for impeachment since they took back the House in the 2018 midterms.