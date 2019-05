The House Freedom Caucus officially condemned Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) on Monday night for saying President Trump "has engaged in impeachable conduct" over the Mueller report, The Hill first reported.

Details: Former Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, told reporters every Caucus member in attendance opposed the comments made by Amash, who was not present at the meeting, per Politico.