"In terms of the impeachment process, it's not mandated by the Constitution. We can avail ourselves of this when the president demonstrates acts that are high crimes or misdemeanors.

It is certainly true that much of his conduct qualifies for that, but at the same time we have to recognize the reality that one party, the Republican Party, has turned itself into a cult of the president's personality and is not likely to act consistent with its constitutional obligations. And we have to figure out in that context is this the right thing for the country, and I'm just not convinced, not yet, that that's the case."

The big picture: Schiff said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not reached the conclusion that "it's best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know is destined for failure in the Senate." House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on CNN Sunday that he believes Trump will eventually be impeached, but that it's first necessary to "educate the public" in order to ensure Congress has popular support.

House Democrats plan to hold hearings and continue taking Trump officials to court if they ignore subpoenas, having recently won two consecutive cases involving Trump's financial records. Schiff has urged special counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly, and said on ABC he would recommend issuing a subpoena if Mueller does not volunteer his testimony.

Flashback: Former GOP senator Jeff Flake urged the Republican Party to move beyond "the current cult of the president's personality" in a Washington Post op-ed last year.

