Trump: Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus

Rudy Giulian istens to Detroit poll worker Jessi Jacobs during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Michigan. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump tweeted on Sunday.
Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country, and meeting with lawmakers, as part of a push by Trump's legal team to claim that the 2020 election was rigged against the president and that state results should be overturned. He often has not worn a mask at these events.