Trump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David

President Trump announced at a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday that next year's G7 summit will be held at Camp David.
Why it matters: Trump had initially said he would hold the summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami, before outrage over the decision forced him to walk it back. Trump has faced allegations that he is using his office to enrich his own business throughout his entire presidency.
Worth noting: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said this about Camp David during the press conference announcing the original Doral decision:
I mean, who was here for the last time it was at Camp David? Was that the perfect place? In fact, I understand the folks who participated in it hated it and thought it was a miserable place to have the G7. It was way too small. It was way too remote. My understanding is this media didn’t like it because you had to drive an hour on a bus to get there either way.