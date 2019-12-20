Rev. Franklin Graham, the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, said in a Facebook post that his father would disagree with the magazine he founded, Christianity Today, calling for President Trump's removal from office.
"For Christianity Today to side with the Democrat Party in a totally partisan attack on the President of the United States is unfathomable. Christianity Today failed to acknowledge that not one single Republican voted with the Democrats to impeach the President. I know a number of Republicans in Congress, and many of them are strong Christians. If the President were guilty of what the Democrats claimed, these Republicans would have joined with the Democrats to impeach him. But the Democrats were not even unanimous—two voted against impeachment and one voted present."— Rev. Franklin Graham on Facebook