President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump changed their primary residence in September to Palm Beach, Fla., the New York Times reports.

Why it matters, per the NYT: "White House officials declined to say why Mr. Trump changed his primary residence, but a person close to the president said the reasons were primarily for tax purposes." That same person also reportedly told the Times that Trump was "infuriated" by a Manhattan lawsuit that sought the president’s tax returns. Since taking the oath of office, Trump has spent 99 days at Mar-a-Lago, as opposed to just 20 days at Trump Tower, per NBC News.