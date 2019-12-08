Trump brings pardoned soldiers on stage at closed-door fundraiser

President Trump brought a pair of recently pardoned soldiers who had been facing a sentence and a possible conviction for war crimes on stage at a closed-door fundraiser for Florida's state Republican Party on Saturday, the Miami Herald reports.

What we know: The men Trump bought on stage were Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn — both of whom were pardoned by the president last month. Lorance had been serving a 19-year sentence for ordering his unit to shoot unarmed men in Afghanistan. Golsteyn was set to stand trial for the 2010 extrajudicial killing of a suspected bomb maker.