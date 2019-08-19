Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by "at least 100 basis points"

Why it matters: Trump's attempted politicization of the Fed is not new, but he's never called for a rate cut as drastic and specific as this one. Major quantitative easing and a full percentage point cut in interest rates (from 2.25% to 1.25%) are tools that the Fed normally uses to stimulate the economy in a recession. The inversion of the yield curve, a warning sign that has preceded every recession for the past 70 years, caused a major sell-off in the stock market last week and has White House officials scrambling to do damage control.

