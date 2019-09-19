President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday night that the Environmental Protection Authority will issue a notice to San Francisco declaring it has committed environmental violations because of its homeless crisis.
Details: Per print pool reporter Peter Baker, the EPA would serve the city of San Francisco with a within because there was "tremendous" pollution flowing into the ocean because of waste in storm sewers, citing specifically used needles.
"It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco. And we’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon. EPA is going to be putting out a notice. They’re in serious violation. ... they have to clean it up. We can’t have our cities going to hell."
- It was not immediately clear which environmental laws Trump believes San Francisco has violated.
