Removal of EPA waterway protections set to go into effect in June

Orion Rummler

The freshwater Madrona Marsh wetlands in Torrance, California. Photo: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency published plans to remove Clean Water Act protections for some wetlands, streams and marshes in the Federal Register on Tuesday, meaning that the changes go into effect in 60 days.

What's next: Lawsuits are expected against the rescinded protections once they go into effect in June, E&E News reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Amy Harder: This regulation has been a lightning rod with rural Americans and a legal mess for years, beginning during the Obama administration, which tried to overhaul an even earlier bureaucratic morass.

  • Tuesday's final rule will only continue this messy situation, leaving states to move forward with patchwork solutions.

The big picture: The Trump administration has rolled back at least 58 environmental regulations, the New York Times reports, with more than 30 others in progress. But changes to the Clear Water Act mark one of Trump's biggest environmental cuts yet.

Ben Geman

The Gulf of Mexico still bears wounds from the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster 10 years later

Gull coated in heavy oil from the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe in 2010. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Monday marks a decade since the Deepwater Horizon catastrophe, which claimed 11 lives, spilled roughly 3 million barrels of oil over months, and created ecological damage that lingers today.

Why it matters: It was the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history, and prompted a major overhaul of offshore drilling oversight.

Ben Geman

Biden signals expanded climate plan as a "key objective"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Monday that expanding his climate platform will be a "key objective" in the coming months and laid out broad areas where the plan could see changes.

Driving the news: The announcement came in the presumptive Democratic nominee's statement accepting the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.

