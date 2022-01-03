Trump endorses Hungary’s far-right prime minister for re-election

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for re-election Monday, throwing his "complete support" behind the nationalist leader.

Why it matters: Orbán, a far-right, populist leader who says he's turned Hungry into an "illiberal state," has changed election laws to benefit his party, the New York Times notes.

It is Trump's second endorsement of a world leader since leaving office. Last October, Trump endorsed Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, another far-right leader accused of authoritarian tendencies.

The Hungarian leader had endorsed Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, according to the New York Times. In May 2019, the former president met with Orbán in the Oval Office.

What he's saying: "Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people," Trump said in a statement.