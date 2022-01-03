Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump endorses Hungary’s far-right prime minister for re-election

Yacob Reyes

Then-President Donald Trump shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on May 13, 2019. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for re-election Monday, throwing his "complete support" behind the nationalist leader.

Why it matters: Orbán, a far-right, populist leader who says he's turned Hungry into an "illiberal state," has changed election laws to benefit his party, the New York Times notes.

  • It is Trump's second endorsement of a world leader since leaving office. Last October, Trump endorsed Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, another far-right leader accused of authoritarian tendencies.
  • The Hungarian leader had endorsed Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, according to the New York Times. In May 2019, the former president met with Orbán in the Oval Office.

What he's saying: "Viktor Orbán of Hungary truly loves his Country and wants safety for his people," Trump said in a statement.

  • "He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election," he added.
  • "He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister."

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Remain in Mexico expands as U.S. immigration court hearings begin

Immigrants await transfer to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in Yuma, Ariz. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration brought 36 migrants back to the U.S. for court hearings on Monday under the reimposed Remain in Mexico program and expanded its enforcement of that program into San Diego, even as it continues efforts to end the policy, administration officials told reporters on a call.

The big picture: The administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene to allow them to end what's formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Technology

Apple becomes first company worth $3 trillion

Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple on Monday became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It comes less than two years after the company became the first to hit a $2 trillion valuation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress warned of explosive Omicron spread on Capitol Hill

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The Capitol's attending physician on Monday urged congressional offices to shift towards remote work due to a skyrocketing coronavirus positivity rate among staff.

Why it matters: The push comes as the highly infectious Omicron variant has caused a resurgence of the pandemic across the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow