Report: Trump asked for "my favorite dictator"

Searching a room for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at last month's G7 summit in France, the WSJ reports, President Trump called out: “Where’s my favorite dictator?”

Why it matters: Sisi really is a dictator, and he really is closely allied with the Trump administration. Trump is untroubled by the idea of partnering with authoritarians, but his remark was "met by a stunned silence" according to the WSJ, which notes it's unclear if Sisi was in the room to hear it. When the two leaders met moments later, Trump praised Sisi as a "very tough man" who had "done a fantastic job."