Trump promises economic rejuvenation in speech with few policy details

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump promised on Wednesday to lift the economy "to unprecedented heights" and bring about a quick "return to full employment," but did not lay out specific economic plans for a potential second term.

Why it matters: Economists have largely abandoned expectations that the economy and labor market will spring right back to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, they are bracing for an uneven, sluggish road back.

What he's saying: President Trump told an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday that "we're going again for a big middle-income tax cut" — which he also promised ahead of the 2018 elections — but didn't provide specifics.

  • Trump also said he has an infrastructure plan now, "but we're gonna make it much bigger." He did not elaborate.
  • Trump positioned the election as "a choice between a socialist nightmare and the American Dream," and he claimed a Joe Biden victory would cause a "steep" economic depression.

The big picture: President Trump also said the White House was "trying to get some stimulus money" for industries battered by the pandemic, like the airlines and cruise lines.

  • He said he'd like to see the Democrats "loosen up a little bit" — a week after Trump called off negotiations and then demanded that Congress "go big or go home" on stimulus.
  • Negotiations remain at an impasse. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who had a call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday, said that it's unlikely there will be a COVID relief deal before the election.

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi clashes with CNN's Wolf Blitzer over stimulus, calls him a GOP "apologist"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday engaged in a heated exchange with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, calling the host "an apologist" for President Trump and Republicans on the issue of reaching a COVID-19 relief deal.

Why it matters: House Democrats and Senate Republicans remain at a standstill on key elements of a stimulus package. The Senate has largely been left out of the negotiating process between Pelosi and the White House.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Rebecca Falconer
Oct 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell and McGrath clash on stalled coronavirus deal in fiery debate

Combination images of Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath. Photo: Mark Wilson/Jason Davis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath clashed on issues including the stalled coronavirus stimulus package and the Supreme Court during their debate in Kentucky Monday evening.

Why it matters: This was the first and possibly only debate between six-term lawmaker McConnell and former Marine fighter pilot McGrath, as Kentucky election officials prepare to begin in-person early voting Tuesday.

