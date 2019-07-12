Source: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Trump's decision to withdraw the rule that would've overhauled behind-the-scenes drug rebates led to huge stock gains yesterday for health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers, which have suffered since the rule was first proposed in January.

The big picture: The health care industry's largest middlemen dodged a giant bullet since rebates are an important part of their businesses. But they are not out of the woods, as states and Congress are working to change how they influence the price of drugs.