Trump donor to serve as next postmaster general

A USPS mail box on April 20 in New York. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Louis DeJoy, a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee and President Trump, will begin serving as the new postmaster general on June 15, the Postal Services' Board of Governors confirmed to the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The big picture: Some Trump administration officials see USPS' struggle for survival amid the coronavirus as an opportunity for reform or even privatization, Axios' Alayna Treene and Kia Kokalitcheva reported last month.

  • Threat level: USPS could run out of money by the end of the year if Congress fails to rescue it in the next stimulus package. The Postal Service projects a $13 billion revenue deficit by the conclusion of this fiscal year, WaPo notes.
  • The Treasury Department and USPS are currently negotiating a $10 billion credit line approved in coronavirus legislation in March.

Between the lines, per the Post: "DeJoy will be the first postmaster general in two decades who did not rise through the agency’s ranks. He would have to navigate a financially fraught agency while also working with its powerful labor unions, among the last public sector unions left with significant clout in contract negotiations with the government."

What they're saying: “Louis DeJoy understands the critical public service role of the United States Postal Service, and the urgent need to strengthen it for future generations,” Robert Duncan, chair of the USPS board of governors, told the Post in a statement.

  • “Postal workers are the heart and soul of this institution, and I will be honored to work alongside them and their unions,” DeJoy told the Post in a statement.
  • The White House declined to comment.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,751,069 — Total deaths: 263,346 — Total recoveries — 1,241,854Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,228,177 — Total deaths: 73,207 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: Children in the U.S. face "unprecedented" food insecurity amid coronavirus — An experimental wearable device detects early symptoms.
  4. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  5. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  6. Business: Insurers, small businesses prepare for war as policies fail to cover coronavirus Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit.
  7. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Why the coronavirus tears us apart

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the COVID-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.

Why it matters: Thanks to preexisting political and economic divisions and tech and media bubbles that allow us to choose our own reality, we're not experiencing the same pandemic. That bodes ill for our ability to overcome this global disaster, and the ones that will follow.

5 hours ago - Health

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy