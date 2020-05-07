Trump donor to serve as next postmaster general

Louis DeJoy, a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee and President Trump, will begin serving as the new postmaster general on June 15, the Postal Services' Board of Governors confirmed to the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The big picture: Some Trump administration officials see USPS' struggle for survival amid the coronavirus as an opportunity for reform or even privatization, Axios' Alayna Treene and Kia Kokalitcheva reported last month.

Threat level: USPS could run out of money by the end of the year if Congress fails to rescue it in the next stimulus package. The Postal Service projects a $13 billion revenue deficit by the conclusion of this fiscal year, WaPo notes.

Between the lines, per the Post: "DeJoy will be the first postmaster general in two decades who did not rise through the agency’s ranks. He would have to navigate a financially fraught agency while also working with its powerful labor unions, among the last public sector unions left with significant clout in contract negotiations with the government."

What they're saying: “Louis DeJoy understands the critical public service role of the United States Postal Service, and the urgent need to strengthen it for future generations,” Robert Duncan, chair of the USPS board of governors, told the Post in a statement.

“Postal workers are the heart and soul of this institution, and I will be honored to work alongside them and their unions,” DeJoy told the Post in a statement.

The White House declined to comment.

