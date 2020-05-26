Trump campaign names Bill Stepien as deputy campaign manager
The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that it promoted former White House political director Bill Stepien as its deputy campaign manager.
Why it matters: It's a sign the campaign is looking to strengthen its team with a key political veteran heading into the homestretch of the 2020 presidential election.
- Stephanie Alexander, who had been regional political director for the campaign's fundraising committee, was also promoted to chief of staff.
- Stepien has been a senior political adviser for the campaign since he left the White House in December 2018.
- The additions will add "seasoned and steady people on our leadership team," campaign manager Bill Parscale said in a news release.