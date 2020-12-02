Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Senate Armed Services chair dismisses Trump threat to veto defense bill

Sen. Jim Inhofe. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters Wednesday that he plans to move ahead with a crucial defense-spending bill without provisions that would eliminate tech industry protections, defying a veto threat from President Trump.

Why it matters: Inhofe's public rebuke signals that the Senate could have enough Republican backing to override a potential veto from Trump, who has demanded that the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

What he's saying: "First of all, 230 has nothing to do with the military. It has nothing to do with it. I agree with his sentiments, we ought to do away with 230. But you can't do it in this bill. That's not a part of the bill," Inhofe, a Trump ally, told reporters.

The big picture: Trump's attempt to repeal Section 230 protections is the latest escalation in his war on tech giants. While he and many other Republicans have claimed social media sites and Google are biased against conservatives, there is bipartisan resistance on Capitol Hill to taking action via the defense bill.

Axios
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to veto defense spending bill over social media shield

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Tuesday a threat to veto a must-pass end-of-year $740 billion defense-spending authorization bill unless Congress repeals a federal law that protects social media sites from legal liability.

Why it matters: Trump's attempt to get Congress to end the tech industry protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is the latest escalation in his war on tech giants over what he and some other Republicans perceive as bias against conservatives.

Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
Dec 1, 2020 - Technology

Scoop: Senators offer to slip Section 230 changes into defense bill

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Trump administration is pressing Congress to repeal the tech industry's prized liability shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, as part of a must-pass end-of-year defense-spending authorization bill, sources tell Axios, while Senate Republicans try to improvise a more limited change.

Between the lines: The last-minute maneuvering shows that the White House is hoping bipartisan animus against Big Tech will help it notch a win on the topic before Trump leaves office.

Dan PrimackKia Kokalitcheva
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Uber in talks to sell air taxi business to Joby

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uber is in advanced talks to sell its Uber Elevate unit to Joby Aviation, Axios has learned from multiple sources. A deal could be announced later this month.

Between the lines: Uber Elevate was formed to develop a network of self-driving air taxis, but to date has been most notable for its annual conference devoted to the nascent industry.

