Trump deal could spark SPAC crackdown

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Donald Trump was president when SPACs stopped being a cottage industry and instead became Wall Street waterfront. Now he might be indirectly responsible for reining in some SPAC excesses.

Driving the news: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Wednesday sent a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler, asking his agency to investigate the proposed merger between Trump's amoebic social media company and a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition Corp.

  • She’s particularly interested in a NY Times report that Digital World’s chair and CEO Patrick Orlando held talks with Trump before the SPAC filed for its IPO in May or priced it in September. Those discussions apparently were related to a proposal that Axios scooped in April.
  • SPAC sponsors are not allowed to source potential merger targets prior to the SPAC going public, and DWAC made multiple representations in its IPO filings that its executives had followed the rules.
  • DWAC, currently valued at nearly $2 billion, may try to argue that DWAC didn't exist when Orlando talked with Trump, thus it couldn't have done anything untoward. But that may be a tough legal hill to climb, since Orlando did have other active SPACs (particularly if there's any paper trail linking the Trump opportunity to DWAC's creation).

What DWAC is alleged to have done is not unusual in SPAC-land. In fact, it's the industry's dirty little secret that many SPAC sponsors, particularly serial ones like Orlando, source deals before they're technically supposed to.

  • Securities regulators so far have turned a blind eye to the practice, which corrupts the legitimacy of being a blank check company.

The bottom line: Warren's letter, and the NY Times investigation on which it's based, may shine a spotlight that's impossible for the SEC to ignore. And if there is a crackdown, it could impact lots of SPACs that have nothing to do with Donald Trump or his social media dreams.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
14 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

