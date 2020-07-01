1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he supports another round of direct payments to Americans

President Trump told Fox Business on Wednesday that he supports another round of direct stimulus payments as part of a potential phase four coronavirus relief package.

Why it matters: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment after initially applying, according to data from the Labor Department released last week.

What he's saying: "I do. I support it," Trump said, when asked about another round of direct payments for Americans. "But it has to be done properly. And I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats. But it's got to be done properly."

  • "We're getting together, we're going to meet tonight. And we're going to make a determination," Trump responded when asked if he thinks Congress should extend the supplemental $600 per week unemployment benefits that were first enacted in the CARES Act.
  • "We had something were they wanted where it gave you a disincentive to work last time. And it was still money going to people and helping people so I was all for that. But we want to create a very great incentive to work. So we're working on that and I'm sure we'll all come together."

Between the lines: The president did not specify when asked by Fox Business' Blake Burman whether he wants direct payments to Americans to increase or whether unemployment benefits should be expanded. Many Republicans oppose the supplemental UI benefits because they believe Americans could make more money on unemployment than they would at a minimum-wage job.

  • "I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion. And they wanted to make it too complicated," Trump said in response.
  • "Also, it was an incentive not to go to work. You'd make more money if you don't go to work. That's not what the country is all about. And people didn't want that. They wanted to go to work. But it didn't make sense because they make more money if they didn't."

The big picture: With just an 11-day window in late July to act on another stimulus package, and without the market free fall of March to motivate them, Congress may choke on a compromise package that many economists see as necessary to keep the economy upright, Axios' Alayna Treene and Dion Rabouin report.

Alayna TreeneDion Rabouin
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The big divide over the next stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As lawmakers turn their attention to another coronavirus stimulus package, Republicans and Democrats each say they’ve learned many lessons from the $2 trillion CARES Act. The problem is, they can’t agree on what those lessons were.

Why it matters: With just an 11-day window in late July to act, and without the market free-fall of March to motivate them, Congress may choke on a compromise package that many economists see as necessary to keep the economy upright.

Courtenay Brown
Updated Jun 25, 2020 - Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of newly filed jobless claims has steadily dropped since peaking in March, but the pandemic is still forcing more than a million workers to the ranks of unemployment each week — over twice the all-time record seen before the coronavirus hit.

Axios
12 hours ago - Podcasts

The new stimulus fight

The first stimulus package was a lifeline for millions of Americans. The beginning of July means we've got just a few more weeks before all those benefits expire.

Why it matters: Unlike when the first bill passed in March, Congress is divided on whether people need another stimulus.

