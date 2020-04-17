Gallup has recorded its sharpest approval rating dip to date since President Trump took office, currently standing at 43%, per recently released polling.

What's happening: The decline comes as about 65% of Americans say that Trump was too slow to take major steps to handle the threat of the coronavirus in the U.S., Pew Research found in a survey published Thursday.

Yes, but: Trump's current approval remains higher than most of the ratings he has received while in the White House, Gallup notes. His average since taking office is 40%, per Gallup data.

Where it stands: American's approval of Trump's presidency has dropped six percentage points since March 24, shortly after he advised people to self-isolate for 15 days to slow the spread of the virus and signed an emergency relief package.

Gallup's March 24 poll measured Trump's approval rating days before the U.S. led the world in coronavirus cases.

Methodology: 1,017 adults living in all 50 states and D.C. were interviewed via cell phone and landline from April 1-14. Margin of error is ±4%.

