Gallup: Trump's approval rating takes its steepest drop
President Trump arrives for a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 16. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Gallup has recorded its sharpest approval rating dip to date since President Trump took office, currently standing at 43%, per recently released polling.
What's happening: The decline comes as about 65% of Americans say that Trump was too slow to take major steps to handle the threat of the coronavirus in the U.S., Pew Research found in a survey published Thursday.
Yes, but: Trump's current approval remains higher than most of the ratings he has received while in the White House, Gallup notes. His average since taking office is 40%, per Gallup data.
Where it stands: American's approval of Trump's presidency has dropped six percentage points since March 24, shortly after he advised people to self-isolate for 15 days to slow the spread of the virus and signed an emergency relief package.
- Gallup's March 24 poll measured Trump's approval rating days before the U.S. led the world in coronavirus cases.
Methodology: 1,017 adults living in all 50 states and D.C. were interviewed via cell phone and landline from April 1-14. Margin of error is ±4%.
