56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gallup: Trump's approval rating takes its steepest drop

Orion Rummler

President Trump arrives for a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 16. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Gallup has recorded its sharpest approval rating dip to date since President Trump took office, currently standing at 43%, per recently released polling.

What's happening: The decline comes as about 65% of Americans say that Trump was too slow to take major steps to handle the threat of the coronavirus in the U.S., Pew Research found in a survey published Thursday.

Yes, but: Trump's current approval remains higher than most of the ratings he has received while in the White House, Gallup notes. His average since taking office is 40%, per Gallup data.

Where it stands: American's approval of Trump's presidency has dropped six percentage points since March 24, shortly after he advised people to self-isolate for 15 days to slow the spread of the virus and signed an emergency relief package.

  • Gallup's March 24 poll measured Trump's approval rating days before the U.S. led the world in coronavirus cases.

Methodology: 1,017 adults living in all 50 states and D.C. were interviewed via cell phone and landline from April 1-14. Margin of error is ±4%.

Go deeper... Timeline: How the U.S. fell behind on the coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

31 days of coronavirus pain

Jobs created, BLS via FRED; Jobless claims: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The past month's twin tolls: More than 30,000 dead Americans and 22 million more losing their jobs.

Why it matters: The return to normal after the coronavirus lockdown is going to be slow and painful.

Go deeperArrowApr 16, 2020 - Health
Kia Kokalitcheva

Facebook says most employees will work from home through May

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the country begins to consider how and when it will move away from its stay-at-home policies, Facebook announced that most of its employees will continue to work from home at least through the end of May. It's also canceling physical events with more than 50 people through June 2021.

Why it matters: The White House has been itching to get Americans back to work soon, but Facebook is signaling it doesn't see May 1 as a safe target date.

Go deeperArrowApr 16, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ursula Perano

Biden: Trump is throwing temper tantrums amid coronavirus response

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said at a virtual town hall Wednesday that President Trump is "having temper tantrums" amid the novel coronavirus outbreak instead of offering concern to those affected.

What he's saying: "He likes to say he’s a wartime president," Biden said. "Well, he needs to begin to step up and act like one. ... Not harangue the press for hours on end while people are dying, your friends and co-workers are dying, our family members and friends and neighbors are dying, while Trump is having temper tantrums about his authority."

Go deeperArrowApr 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy