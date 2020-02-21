25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Doug Collins rebuffs Trump's consideration for DNI

Rashaan Ayesh

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One Thursday night that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to be his next national intelligence director, per a press pool report.

Yes, but: Collins told Fox Business the position "is not a job of interest to me at this time. It's not one that I would accept, because I'm running a Senate race down here in Georgia.”

State of play: Trump previously hinted he would intervene in the Senate race between Collins and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). The heated primary race between Collins and Loeffler has raised concerns among Republicans that Democrats could potentially win the special election for the Senate seat, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes.

  • The primary challenge from Collins, a top defender of Trump, has "sparked an intraparty Republican brawl."
  • Wealthy business executive Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over Trump's objections when former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired.

