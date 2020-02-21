Rep. Doug Collins rebuffs Trump's consideration for DNI

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One Thursday night that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) to be his next national intelligence director, per a press pool report.

Yes, but: Collins told Fox Business the position "is not a job of interest to me at this time. It's not one that I would accept, because I'm running a Senate race down here in Georgia.”

State of play: Trump previously hinted he would intervene in the Senate race between Collins and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). The heated primary race between Collins and Loeffler has raised concerns among Republicans that Democrats could potentially win the special election for the Senate seat, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes.

The primary challenge from Collins, a top defender of Trump, has "sparked an intraparty Republican brawl."

Wealthy business executive Loeffler was appointed to the Senate by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over Trump's objections when former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired.

