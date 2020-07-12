Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's White House visit was catnip for the Trump campaign. Campaign officials tell Axios they plan to use some of his comments to try to court Hispanic voters.

Behind the scenes: A source familiar with the campaign's plans specifically said they will likely use one quote from López Obrador in TV ads aimed at Hispanic voters later this year. "I'm here to express to the people of the United States that their President has behaved with us with kindness and respect. You have treated us just as what we are: a country and a dignified people; a free, democratic, and sovereign people."

"Nobody caught it in Spanish, but it's as good as it gets — basically an endorsement," the source said.

What's next: The campaign may spend millions to run Spanish-language ads featuring the quote in the fall.

