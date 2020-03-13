1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Trump to buy oil for nation’s strategic reserves

Amy Harder

President Trump. Photo: The Washington Post / Contributor

President Trump will direct the Energy Department to buy oil for the nation’s strategic stockpile to boost prices and help the oil industry reeling after the market’s historic collapse this week.

The big picture: America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created in the 1970s to ensure the U.S. has oil in case of an emergency. Today, Trump is buying oil for the reserve because of an emergency.

Between the lines: Global oil markets are facing an unprecedented double whammy of too much oil and too little demand, the latter exacerbated by the coronavirus. The industry was tanking before the pandemic, and now this health crisis has accentuated all of the sector’s woes.

Flashback: Congress had been selling oil from the SPR in recent years, given it wanted money and we're awash in oil that lessened our sense of energy insecurity.

The intrigue: The historic drop in oil prices is leading to rock-bottom gasoline prices, which is good for drivers venturing out amid the coronavirus crisis.

What we’re hearing: The oil market’s response has been “appropriate restrained,” according to Ed Crooks, a Wood Mackenzie analyst and former Financial Times reporter. Global oil prices are up about 5% on the day.

Go deeper: The big picture on coronavirus and oil demand

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global oil demand in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to decline by the largest amount in recorded history, IHS Markit projected Tuesday night.

Driving the news: The decline, which is set to exceed even what occurred in the 2009 financial crisis, is being driven by the spread of the novel coronavirus and subsequent stunted economic activity in China.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

What the oil market's collapse means for the climate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Convulsions in global oil markets are creating new wildcards for efforts to rein in carbon dioxide emissions and boost climate-friendly energy.

The state of play: In the abstract, cheaper energy makes cutting consumption more difficult, something to watch if low prices outlast the coronavirus outbreak. Lower revenues could also potentially hinder oil giants' investments in low-carbon tech and startups.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 11, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

OPEC puts the ball in Russia's court on oil production amid coronavirus spread

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud in Vienna on March 5. Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OPEC ministers have agreed to push for deepening their joint production-cutting agreement with Russia and allied producers by 1.5 million barrels per day, per reports from Vienna.

Why it matters: The cartel is trying to grapple with how the novel coronavirus is sapping oil demand and depressing prices.

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Energy & Environment