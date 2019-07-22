Trump endorses two-year budget, debt ceiling deal with Democrats

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have had multiple conversations over the past few weeks to find common ground, and were anxious to reach a deal before the House departs for August recess at the end of this week.

According to a senior Democratic aide, the deal would raise spending caps by $320 billion and suspend the debt ceiling through 2021.

It includes a $22 billion increase in military spending for 2020 and a $27 billion in non-defense spending, followed by respective increases of $24.5 billion and $29.5 billion in 2021.

The deal also includes an additional $2.5 billion set aside for the Census to ensure that everyone is counted, per the aide.

In a statement, Pelosi and Schumer said the agreement will "enhance our national security and invest in middle class priorities that advance the health, financial security and well-being of the American people."

"We must never let the full faith and credit of the United States come under threat, and therefore are proud to have achieved a suspension of the debt limit until July 31, 2021. After a long negotiation, we have only agreed upon offsets that were part of an earlier bipartisan agreement.

The House will now move swiftly to bring the budget caps and debt ceiling agreement legislation to the Floor, so that it can be sent to the President’s desk as soon as possible. With this agreement, we can avoid the damage of sequestration and continue to advance progress for the people.”