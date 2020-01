Trump administration officials declined to comment when Kight asked about the expected travel ban.

Between the lines: People from the countries covered by the expanded ban will not be barred from entering the U.S. across the board, the Wall Street Journal reports. Varying levels of immigration and travel restrictions will be imposed.

Some countries are expected to be cut out of the diversity visa lottery — a program that randomly allots green cards to nationalities with low levels of immigration to the U.S.

Iran, Syria, Libya, Venezuela, North Korea, Yemen and Somalia have already been affected by the earlier version of the travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court last year.

