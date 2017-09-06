 Trump breaks with Republicans on debt ceiling deal - Axios
Trump breaks with Republicans on debt ceiling deal

Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump backed the Democratic plan to combine Harvey relief funding with extending the debt limit and funding the government, both for three months, after a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties. The Republicans in the meeting opposed that plan.

A Republican close to leadership: "Dems bluffed their way into total victory. They win the politics of DACA and leverage on debt in the winter. The fate is sealed - DACA will be reauthorized without strings, Schumer has inserted himself into all negotiations in the winter, including tax, spending and immigration."

Latest: Mitch McConnell says he supports the plan, and will attach the continuing resolution and debt ceiling raise to the Harvey bill as an amendment.

  • Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced the news in a joint statement after meeting. Trump confirmed it later.
  • According to a source briefed on the meeting with POTUS, "McConnell, Ryan, McCarthy, and Mnuchin all advocated for a longer debt limit. Basically everyone with an R behind their name."
  • Mnuchin argued against the plan in the meeting, but was overruled.
  • Paul Ryan said earlier today that a short-term debt ceiling extension was a "ridiculous" and "disgraceful" plan, and "playing politics" with an important issue.
  • Trump agreed with Schumer and Pelosi on the debt limit issue, while McConnell wanted a continuing resolution to be a part of that package, according to a person familiar with the debate.
  • Word of warning: There's a tentative deal, but it still has to pass Congress.

From Trump

"We had a very good meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer [Trump notably did not mention Ryan or McConnnell]. We agreed to a three-month extension on debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred, very important, always we'll agree on debt ceiling automatically because of the importance of it. Also on the CRs and also on Harvey, which now we're going to be adding something because of what's going on in Florida, but we had a very good meeting. We essentially came to a deal, and I think the deal will be very good."

From Pelosi and Schumer

"In the meeting, the President and Congressional leadership agreed to pass aid for Harvey, an extension of the debt limit, and a continuing resolution both to December 15, all together. Both sides have every intention of avoiding default in December and look forward to working together on the many issues before us. As Democratic leaders, we also made it clear that we strongly believe the DREAM Act must come to the floor and pass as soon as possible and we will not rest until we get this done."

Hurricane Irma's path over the next 5 days

This map show's the latest forecast for Hurricane Irma which, as far as we can tell, is barreling straight for Florida. The shade of red on the map represents the probability of an area experiencing sustained hurricane-force winds within the next five days.

Go deeper: The latest updates on Irma

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The Atlantic's most powerful hurricane slams the Caribbean

A geocolor image of Hurricane Irma, captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sept. 5, 2017 (NOAA via AP)

Early Wednesday morning Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean, first slamming into Antigua and Barbuda before moving over St. Martin, Anguilla and parts of the British Virgin Islands. It's now barreling toward Puerto Rico, and is expect to hit just north of the island Wednesday afternoon. Irma's heavy rain and strong winds, which have reached a sustained maximum of 185 mph, have made it the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Irma's trajectory: The storm, which the National Hurricane Center has declared "potentially catastrophic," is expected to hit Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, and Cuba before reaching Florida and the Southeast U.S. this weekend.

Meanwhile, two other storms are also building momentum in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jose is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night, and Tropical Storm Katia is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.

President Trump on Twitter Wednesday morning: "Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! ... Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!"

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has deployed 1,000 National Guard members in preparation, and 7,000 more will be activated on Friday. President Trump has also approved disaster declarations for Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which are at risk of being hit head on.

Live updates:

  • An electric company in Puerto Rico warned that the island could be without power for four to six months, per the Miami Herald. The government also said it's prepared to open 456 shelters that can house 62,000 people.
  • In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp ordered a 36-hour curfew beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time.
  • Emergency evacuations have been ordered for six southern islands in the Bahamas. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called it "the largest such evacuation in the history of the country."
  • Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged residents Wednesday not to focus on the exact path of the storm. "A storm of this size could have effects statewide and everyone must be prepared."
  • South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency to prepare for the storm.
  • Note: Hurricane Harvey, at its strongest, was a Category 4 hurricane. Irma is even stronger at a Category 5.
  • Climate change: The perverse closeness to Harvey, even if unrelated to climate change, has could spark a sense of urgency that the conversation has always lacked.
15 states and D.C. suing Trump over DACA

Evan Vucci / AP

Fifteen states and Washington, D.C., are suing the Trump administration in the Eastern District of New York over his decision to end the DACA program, protecting young immigrants from deportation, per the AP.

  • The plaintiffs: New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
  • While there's been a lot of talk that DACA is unconstitutional, that point has never actually been decided in a federal court. And the suit is headed by Washington's attorney general Bob Ferguson, who similarly took the lead on a multi-state suit against Trump's travel ban.
Bannon's political adviser leaving White House to join pro-Trump group

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Andy Surabian, who was Steve Bannon's political adviser in the Trump administration and a campaign veteran, has decided to leave the White House. He will become a senior adviser to "Great America Alliance," the allied group to "Great America PAC" — a major pro-Trump super-PAC, run by Republican operative Ed Rollins, which raised more than $30 million for Trump's election.

Between the lines: Bannon took a liking to Surabian on the campaign when Surabian ran the (very understaffed) Trump war room. By installing his top political adviser in such a senior role in the Rollins' outside group, Bannon is tagging the outfit as his financial vehicle to take on Republican leadership in the House and Senate.

Why this matters: Bannon is close to some of the biggest anti-establishment donors in conservative politics, including New York billionaire Bob Mercer, Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Bannon and Surabian have been privately discussing supporting anti-establishment primary challengers in the 2018 Senate races in Nevada and Arizona.

  • Bannon is expected to support — through Breitbart and the outside group — Danny Tarkanian in Nevada. Tarkanian, an attorney and well-known conservative activist, is the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian.
  • The Mercers have already put $300,000 into a super-PAC supporting Kelli Ward, who is challenging GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in Arizona.
What's next: Expect the Rollins group to launch a "full-on assault against GOP leaders who they deem insufficiently supportive of the president's agenda," a source familiar with the group's planning said. Surabian, who was political director for "Tea Party Express PAC" before joining the Trump campaign and becoming special assistant to the president, is also expected to be involved in every other aspect of Bannon's new projects.
White Christians now less than half of U.S. population

Manuel Balce Ceneta, K.M. Chaudary, Kevin Frayer, Sakchai Lalit / AP

White Christians now make up only 43% of the American population, according to a survey of 101,000 Americans by PRRI. The share of those who claim to be unaffiliated with religion has grown to 24%, up from a low of 6% in 1991, and 38% of young Americans (18-30) say they are unaffiliated.

Why it matters: This is a dramatic demographic change in the U.S., which has been dominated historically by white protestant Christians. In 1976, 81% of Americans identified as white and Christian with 55% claiming Protestantism. Now those numbers are 43% and 30%, and this trend is likely to continue, as the younger generations are increasingly less likely to identify as white and Christian and more likely to identify as unaffiliated.

Decline of White Christianity:

  • Only 11% of white evangelical Protestants, 11% of white Catholics and 14% of white mainline Protestants are under the age of 30, while 38% claim to be unaffiliated with religion.
  • In 1991, 83% of all Protestants were white, while only 67% are white today and 33% are not white.
Growth of religiously unaffiliated & non-Christian religious groups:
  • In 1976 only 7% of Americans claimed to be unaffiliated with religion, today that number has grown to 24%.
  • The religiously unaffiliated make up the most popular religious group in 20 states.
  • Non-Christian religions have grown, but still represent less than 10% of the total population — 2% are Jewish, and Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus each make up 1%. Another 1% is made up of "other" religions.
Religious Diversity:
  • Mississippi is the least religiously diverse state, with Protestants the most popular religious choice and 60% of those Protestants part of the Baptist church.
  • New York has the greatest religious diversity.
  • Rhode Island is still the most Catholic state in the country, with 41% of its residents following Catholicism.
  • The most educated groups are Jews, Hindus, and Unitarian-Universalists, with 34%, 38% and 43% receiving post-graduate educations. Muslims are 8% more likely to have a Bachelor's degree than white evangelical protestants.
  • 46% of LGBTQ Americans are religiously unaffiliated.
Political parties:
  • White Christians are a minority in the Democratic party — 29% compared to 50% 10 years ago. Only 14% of Democrats aged 18-29 are white Christians.
  • 73% of Republicans belong to a white Christian religious group.
Trump: "President Xi agrees with me 100%" on North Korea

Saul Loeb / AP

While boarding Marine One Wednesday, President Trump told reporters that he had a "very good phone call" with President Xi Jinping of China regarding the escalating North Korean threat, per White House pool reports.

  • "It lasted for a long time. President Xi would like to do something. We'll see whether or not he can do it."
  • "We will not be putting up with what's happening in North Korea. I believe that President Xi agrees with me 100%. He doesn't want to see what's happening there, either. We had a very, very frank and very strong phone call."
  • So is he considering military action? "We're going to see what happens. We'll see what happens. Certainly, that's not our first choice, but we will see what happens."
8 states that made it easier to become a teacher

AP/Sara D. Davis

States have begun "loosening requirements" for teaching credentials due to a more than 40% decrease in enrollment in teacher preparation programs, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Recruitment has been difficult due to "low salaries and difficult state-issued credentials." This has hit rural towns especially hard, and districts are being forced to hire teachers that may not be as qualified.

What states are doing
  • Arizona: Signed legislation allowed individuals with "a higher-education degree and significant experience in a subject matter," along with related teaching experience of two years, to receive teaching certification.
  • Minnesota: A new system establishes four licensing tiers; the lowest requires either a bachelor's degree or an associate degree plus five years of relevant work experience.
  • Kansas: Teaching candidates are only required to have a bachelor's degree and relevant experience to teach.
  • Oklahoma and California: Districts have started "issuing more emergency teaching certificates to fill vacancies."
  • Utah: Individuals with one to three years of college classes and practice teaching can receive certification.
  • Wisconsin: The Department of Public Instruction announced "emergency rules changes," making it easier to renew licenses and retain substitutes.
  • New York: NY State Board of Regents made it easier for out-of-state teachers to get certified.
House passes $7.9 billion Harvey aid package

A pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas, September 5, 2017 (AP)

The House overwhelmingly passed a $7.9 billion funding package to aid Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts Wednesday, per CNN.

  • The bill is now off to the Senate, where lawmakers are expected to attach a measure to raise the debt ceiling. They will then vote on the package and send it back to the House for a final vote, which is expected by the end of the week.
  • The bulk of funding, $7.4 billion, will go to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund, which FEMA has said is rapidly running out of resources.
  • The other $450 million will go to the Small Business Administration's disaster loan program.
Spicer keynoting energy conference Trump addressed in 2016

Evan Vucci / AP

Sean Spicer will be speaking later this month at Shale Insight 2017 in Pittsburgh for a public-private discussion on shale development and gas-drilling technical insights, the conference organizers announced Wednesday. Trump spoke to the conference last year as a presidential candidate.

Context: Trump's former press secretary has just signed a deal with Worldwide Speakers Group, and Spicer could get paid more than the typical $20,000-$30,000 previous White House press secretaries have received for speeches.

Before the shale event in Pittsburgh, Spicer will be talking at investment bank Rodman & Renshaw's annual conference September 11.

Congressional leaders react to DACA decision

Sen. Schumer: "The President's decision to end DACA was heartless and it was brainless...In so many ways, the Dreamers represent the best of our country."

Speaker Ryan: "President Trump was right in his decision, he made the right call...I think the President was right to give us the time we need to find that compromise. Where does that compromise exist? That's what we're going to spend the next months figuring out."

Rep. Pelosi: "We all agree that President Trump's decision to end DACA is a despicable act of political cowardice. Cowardice-squared because he gave the announcement to his attorney general instead of just making the statement himself."

Trump and McConnell reportedly met in private to bury the hatchet

Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had a 20-minute private conversation on Tuesday ahead of the president's meeting with Republican leaders to discuss tax reform, per Politico.

Why it matters: Their meeting comes after a tense August recess during which the two leaders reportedly did not speak for weeks. Politico reports that the meeting was an attempt to bury the hatchet ahead of a busy fall for the Republican legislative agenda.

Flashback: Trump called McConnell out on Twitter after Affordable Care Act repeal failed in the Senate, saying the senator "couldn't get it done."

Schumer threatens to keep attaching DREAM Act to bills until it passes

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that if Republicans do not bring a "clean" DREAM Act, which Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) promoted yesterday, to the floor in September, then Democrats "are prepared to attach it to other items this fall until it passes."

Timing: The threat follows President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era DACA program, a move that Schumer described as "heartless" and "brainless."

Why it matters: Top leaders from both parties have urged for the passage of the DREAM Act, arguing that it offers a quick and tangible solution to addressing the future of the estimated 800,000 illegal immigrants that could be affected by Trump's DACA decision. Trump has given Congress six months to pass such legislation.

