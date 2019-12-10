Judge blocks Trump from using billions in Pentagon funds to build border wall

A federal judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Tuesday blocking President Trump from using a national emergency declaration to reprogram $3.6 billion in funding for military projects toward building the border wall.

The big picture: The ruling, which includes a declaration that Trump's national emergency was unlawful, blocks the administration from using about one-third of the total funds that have already been allocated for the border wall. The administration has already signaled that it intends to appeal.

Go deeper: Trump declares national emergency to access $3.6B for border wall