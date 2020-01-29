Trump: Bolton would've led us to World War 6

President Trump tweeted biting remarks targeting his former national security advisor John Bolton, claiming without evidence that if he'd listened to Bolton the U.S. "would be in World War Six by now."
"For a guy who couldn't get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?"— President Trump on Twitter