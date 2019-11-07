Attorney General Bill Barr declined President Trump's request to declare via a news conference that the president "had broken no laws" during his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Washington Post and ABC News report.
The big picture: The president's request, made "sometime around Sept. 25," coincides with the day the administration's released its memorandum of the Trump-Ukraine call, which helped launch an impeachment inquiry into the president.
- According to the White House memo, Trump told Zelensky to work with Barr and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to look into allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden fired a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating his son Hunter Biden.
Details: It is not clear "how forcefully" the president’s request for Barr to hold a news conference was communicated, per WashPost, and it traveled through White House officials before reaching the Department of Justice.
What they're saying: "The DOJ did in fact release a statement about the call and the claim that it resulted in tension because it wasn’t a news conference is completely false," a senior administration official tells Axios’ Alayna Treene.
- The official said Trump praises Barr publicly and privately and did not explicitly confirm or deny if the president requested the attorney general to hold a news conference on the July 25 call.
- The idea that Trump is "upset about a phantom request for a press conference is ridiculous," the official said.
Go deeper: Trump asked Ukraine to work with Giuliani, Barr to investigate Biden