Incoming chief of staff: “Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president”

Ron Klain, Biden's incoming chief of staff, told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday that "Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president."

Driving the news: President Trump on Sunday briefly appeared to acknowledge Biden as the winner of the 2020 election for the first time, albeit in a tweet littered with false accusations that the election was rigged. Trump later walked back his tweet and said he was not conceding the race.

What he's saying: "I accept it as a further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election and not through any of the rest of that tweet, not through fraud or anything else the president is baselessly alleging," Klain said in response to Trump's initial tweet.

"He won because he got more votes, OK, that's why he won. He got more votes in the popular vote by a lot, and he won the same number of electoral votes that President Trump himself called a landslide four years ago."

"But look, if the president's prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that's positive. Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that."

The big picture: Trump's initial tweet that Biden "won because the Election was Rigged" came eight mornings after AP and five networks called the election for Biden.