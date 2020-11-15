Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Incoming chief of staff: “Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president”

Ron Klain, Biden's incoming chief of staff, told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday that "Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president."

Driving the news: President Trump on Sunday briefly appeared to acknowledge Biden as the winner of the 2020 election for the first time, albeit in a tweet littered with false accusations that the election was rigged. Trump later walked back his tweet and said he was not conceding the race.

What he's saying: "I accept it as a further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election and not through any of the rest of that tweet, not through fraud or anything else the president is baselessly alleging," Klain said in response to Trump's initial tweet.

  • "He won because he got more votes, OK, that's why he won. He got more votes in the popular vote by a lot, and he won the same number of electoral votes that President Trump himself called a landslide four years ago."
  • "But look, if the president's prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that's positive. Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that."

The big picture: Trump's initial tweet that Biden "won because the Election was Rigged" came eight mornings after AP and five networks called the election for Biden.

The economic advisers vying for gigs in Joe Biden's White House

Joe Biden plans to fill his White House with economic advisers more progressive than he is, but they may be blocked from their most aggressive fiscal moves if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the GOP keeps these progressives from winning a massive stimulus, they may be graded on a different curve: simply persuading Congress to spend more money, and relying on regulatory changes to advance Biden's broader agenda.

Obama addresses Trump transition in first interview since election

Former President Obama told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he often does not take President Trump "personally or seriously."

What's new: In his first television interview since the 2020 presidential election, Obama responded to Trump's claim that he has "done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health as COVID-19 cases surge

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team hurts public health as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The state of play: As Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden, General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has not signed documents declaring Biden the apparent winner, preventing the president-elect's agency review teams from having access to information they need in order to get to work.

