Trump gives Biden access to presidential intelligence briefings

The Trump White House on Tuesday gave President-elect Biden access to daily presidential intelligence briefings, a source familiar with the matter tells Axios.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to share the briefs until now, as he continues to challenge the result of the election and declines to concede. The president's acquiescence comes as another sign that the transition to a Biden administration is taking place.

The General Services Administration on Monday granted so-called "ascertainment" of the election, allowing the transfer of power to formally begin.

Be smart: The President's Daily Brief is a summary of high-level national security intelligence issued to the president and certain Cabinet members by the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

It "is typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election," writes CNN, which first reported the news.

Biden told pool reporters on Tuesday that he has not yet had a briefing, though it has been offered.

