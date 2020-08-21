Trump says he'll watch Biden's DNC speech

President Trump told Fox News's Sean Hannity he will be watching Joe Biden's acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee Thursday night and that there has been "tremendous hate" throughout the Democratic National Convention.

Why it matters: Trump tried to crash the DNC by calling into one of his favorite TV shows with a targeted message to geographical groups. The president focused on how a Biden presidency could impact the energy industry for a slew of states like Texas and Pennsylvania. He also reiterated that mail-in voting threatens election security — which contradicts the lengthy history and widespread use of the practice.

What to watch: Trump said the Republican National Convention will have more live footage than the DNC.