Trump says he'll watch Biden's DNC speech

President Trump told Fox News's Sean Hannity he will be watching Joe Biden's acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee Thursday night and that there has been "tremendous hate" throughout the Democratic National Convention.

Why it matters: Trump tried to crash the DNC by calling into one of his favorite TV shows with a targeted message to geographical groups. The president focused on how a Biden presidency could impact the energy industry for a slew of states like Texas and Pennsylvania. He also reiterated that mail-in voting threatens election security — which contradicts the lengthy history and widespread use of the practice.

What to watch: Trump said the Republican National Convention will have more live footage than the DNC.

Exclusive: Trump ad accuses Biden of mainstreaming "radical" policies

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign is launching a new ad as Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination, accusing him of embracing "radical left" policies for the country.

Why it matters: The 30-second ad, "Mainstream," aims to scare centrists and older Americans watching the Democratic National Convention who feel uneasy about figures to the left of Biden, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — both of whom were featured prominently at the convention this week.

Democratic Convention organizers test new digital strategy ahead of Biden’s speech

Biden speaks at a coronavirus briefing in Wilmington, Del. Aug. 13. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic National Convention organizers are testing a more creative approach to online outreach around Joe Biden’s convention appearance, taking over four websites where the campaign has never advertised in an effort to draw more eyeballs to his speech tonight formally accepting his party's presidential nomination.

Driving the news: The team launched a six-figure digital campaign through which people visiting WebMD, FunnyOrDie, Patheos and GearPatrol online will see the Democratic nominee's face in ads instructing them to watch live at 9p ET.

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent endorses Joe Biden

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said on Wednesday that he will be voting for Joe Biden over President Trump in November, telling CNN: "At the end of the day, this really isn't about right or left. It's not about ideology. ... For me, it's about right or wrong."

Why it matters: Dent, who represented the key swing state of Pennsylvania in Congress before retiring in 2018, is one of a number of former Republican officials who have come out against Trump during the week of the Democratic National Convention.

