Trump refuses to say whether he has confidence in Barr

President Trump declined to say on Thursday whether he still has confidence in Attorney General Bill Barr, after insisting that Barr "hasn't done anything" to investigate his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Why it matters: Trump has weighed firing Barr in recent days, seething about the attorney general's statement this week that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

  • Those comments — in tandem with the delay of findings from the Durham investigation, which Trump hopes will damage his political enemies — have come close to pushing Trump over the edge.
  • Trump is seeking to install someone at the head of the Justice Department who would unquestioningly do his bidding, but it's not clear which government employee would be willing to go further than Barr in satisfying the president's demands, sources tell Axios' Jonathan Swan.

What they're saying: "Well, he hasn't done anything. So, he hasn't looked," Trump told reporters Thursday when asked about Barr's assertion that the DOJ has not found evidence to back up his claims of voter fraud.

  • "When he looks, he'll see the kind of evidence that right now you're seeing in the Georgia Senate ... so, they haven't looked very hard, which is a disappointment, to be honest with you."

Asked whether he still has confidence in Barr, Trump hesitated, before responding: "Uhhh... ask me that in a number of weeks from now."

  • "They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, he thought it was civil. This is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff."

Jonathan Swan
Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump pressures Barr to release so-called Durham report

Bill Barr. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump and his allies are piling extreme pressure on Attorney General Bill Barr to release a report that Trump believes could hurt perceived Obama-era enemies — and view Barr's designation of John Durham as special counsel as a stall tactic, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Speculation over Barr's fate grew on Tuesday, with just 49 days remaining in Trump's presidency, after Barr gave an interview to the Associated Press in which he said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that could change the election's outcome.

Mike Allen, author of AM
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why Trump may still fire Barr

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Barr may be fired or resign, as President Trump seethes about Barr's statement this week that no widespread voter fraud has been found.

Behind the scenes: A source familiar with the president's thinking tells Axios that Trump remains frustrated with what he sees as the lack of a vigorous investigation into his election conspiracy theories.

Margaret Talev
Dec 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The walls close in on Trump

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With Bill Barr's "Et tu, Brute!" interview with AP, President Trump is watching the walls close in on his claims of fraud, hoaxes and conspiracies.

Why it matters: Trump and his legal team continue to claim election fraud. But the Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia have certified their elections, a loyalist like Barr has weighed in, and lower-ranking officials have taken potshots.

