Barr condemns Trump: "Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable"

Attorney General Bill Barr at a press briefing on Dec. 21. Photo: Michael Reynolds/pool/AFP via Getty Images
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement to the AP on Thursday that President Trump's incitement of a march by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office."
Why it matters: As one of the most loyal members of Trump's Cabinet, Barr backed the president through some of the most high-stakes controversies of his tenure, including the use of force against protesters steps away from the White House and his impeachment proceedings for abuse of power.
- Barr resigned last month after tensions boiled over with Trump, who had grown angry with him over his refusal to declare widespread voter fraud in the election and expedite the release of the Durham report.
- In his last press conference before departing the Justice Department, Barr contradicted Trump repeatedly on questions about Hunter Biden, voting machines and Russia's hack of the U.S. government.
What he's saying: Barr told the AP that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable."
Flashback: In response to the siege, which led to over a dozen arrests and several deaths reported by D.C. police, Trump urged his supporters "to go home" in a video roughly two hours after the incident began.
- "We love you. You're very special. ... I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace," Trump said, after repeating false claims that the election was stolen from him.