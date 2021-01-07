Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Barr condemns Trump: "Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable"

Attorney General Bill Barr at a press briefing on Dec. 21. Photo: Michael Reynolds/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement to the AP on Thursday that President Trump's incitement of a march by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office."

Why it matters: As one of the most loyal members of Trump's Cabinet, Barr backed the president through some of the most high-stakes controversies of his tenure, including the use of force against protesters steps away from the White House and his impeachment proceedings for abuse of power.

  • Barr resigned last month after tensions boiled over with Trump, who had grown angry with him over his refusal to declare widespread voter fraud in the election and expedite the release of the Durham report.
  • In his last press conference before departing the Justice Department, Barr contradicted Trump repeatedly on questions about Hunter Biden, voting machines and Russia's hack of the U.S. government.

What he's saying: Barr told the AP that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable."

Flashback: In response to the siege, which led to over a dozen arrests and several deaths reported by D.C. police, Trump urged his supporters "to go home" in a video roughly two hours after the incident began.

  • "We love you. You're very special. ... I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace," Trump said, after repeating false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Ursula Perano
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

Mike Allen, author of AM
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

Orion Rummler
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

