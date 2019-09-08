Trump to visit Baltimore weeks after calling it a "rodent infested mess"

Weeks after calling Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," President Trump is set to visit the city on Thursday to meet with congressional Republicans, the White House confirmed to the Washington Post.

The big picture: In a July Twitter tirade against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), Trump said Baltimore — a majority black area of Cummings' Maryland district — is a place where "no human being would want to live." The attacks prompted immediate backlash from Democrats and members of the Baltimore community. Perhaps most notably, the Baltimore Sun published a scathing op-ed on Trump's remarks titled, "Better to have a few rats than to be one."