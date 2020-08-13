"A mad woman": Trump trains attacks on Harris, AOC, Pelosi

President Trump on Thursday attacked Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi throughout an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, respectively calling them "mad," "not even a smart person" and "stone cold crazy."

Why it matters: It's hardly the first time Trump has attacked prominent women.

On Harris: "And now, you have — a sort of — a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I've never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. ... These are seriously ill people."

"And now, you have — a sort of — a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I've never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. ... These are seriously ill people." On AOC: "AOC was a poor student. I mean, I won't say where she went to school, it doesn't matter. This is not even a smart person other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps."

"AOC was a poor student. I mean, I won't say where she went to school, it doesn't matter. This is not even a smart person other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps." On Pelosi: "I believe we're going to take back the House because Nancy Pelosi is stone cold crazy."

Worth noting: In a tweet earlier in the morning, Trump referred to MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski as Joe Scarborough's "ditzy airhead wife."

