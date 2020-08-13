25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"A mad woman": Trump trains attacks on Harris, AOC, Pelosi

President Trump on Thursday attacked Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi throughout an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, respectively calling them "mad," "not even a smart person" and "stone cold crazy."

Why it matters: It's hardly the first time Trump has attacked prominent women.

  • On Harris: "And now, you have — a sort of — a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I've never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. ... These are seriously ill people."
  • On AOC: "AOC was a poor student. I mean, I won't say where she went to school, it doesn't matter. This is not even a smart person other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps."
  • On Pelosi: "I believe we're going to take back the House because Nancy Pelosi is stone cold crazy."

Worth noting: In a tweet earlier in the morning, Trump referred to MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski as Joe Scarborough's "ditzy airhead wife."

Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

Why it matters: It's a historic pick. Harris is both the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be named to a major-party U.S. presidential ticket, and potentially the first woman vice president if Biden defeats President Trump.

Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says Kamala Harris was "extraordinarily nasty" to Brett Kavanaugh

In his first public comments since Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, President Trump said Harris was "the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful" of any senator during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Why it matters: Harris, a former prosecutor who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, elevated her national profile significantly after grilling Kavanaugh in September 2018 about allegations of sexual assault. The highly contentious hearings ultimately did not stop Kavanaugh from getting confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Alexi McCammond
Updated Aug 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Political world reacts to Biden tapping Kamala Harris as running mate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at a campaign event in March. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats from across the party — including some of the women on Joe Biden's vice-presidential shortlist — are championing his historic appointment of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden nailed this decision," former President Barack Obama wrote in a lengthy statement. "By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character. Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president."

